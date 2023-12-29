WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Breakthrough Institute announces its support for the Food Supply Chain Capacity and Resiliency Act , a bipartisan bill introduced by Representatives Ro Khanna (D-CA-17), Shontel Brown (D-OH-11), Max Miller (R-OH-7), and Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19). This proposed legislation aims to enhance financing opportunities for agricultural and food businesses, with a focus on improving the resilience and productivity of the U.S. food system.