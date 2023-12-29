CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Aluminum Sebree LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) (“Century”), announced today that a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers (“USW”) Local 9443-00 was ratified on November 8th, 2023, for the Century Sebree aluminum smelter in Robards, KY. The agreement is effective immediately and runs through October 28, 2028, covering approximately 460 hourly workers at the Century Sebree plant.