West Virginia’s controversial Democratic US senator Joe Manchin says he will not seek re-election in 2024 and will instead ‘fight to unite’.

‘After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia,’ the senator said. Manchin’s decision will jeopardise the Democrats’ narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Manchin said he would instead be travelling across the US to ‘mobilise the middle’ as he denounced polarisation in US politics.

