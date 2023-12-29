Washington, D.C., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon will visit the United States for an economic mission from December 4-6, 2023. Prime Minister Rutte will be accompanied by Minister Micky Adriaansens of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy. The visit will focus on the semiconductor industry and will take place in Phoenix, AZ, and San Francisco, CA. A delegation of Dutch companies and knowledge institutes that specialize in the semiconductor industry, led by Ingrid Thijssen of the Dutch employers’ organization VNO-NCW, will join the visit.