The House voted on Friday to expel the Republican George Santos, of New York, after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use. He was just the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues. The expulsion push is the latest chapter in what has been a spectacular fall from grace for Santos, a first-term lawmaker initially celebrated as an up-and-comer after he flipped a district from Democrats last year and helped Republicans win control of the House. Here is a look back at some of his claims which proved untrue
George Santos expelled from Congress – US politics live
Republican George Santos expelled from Congress in bipartisan vote
Continue reading…
- ‘Sitting on a powder keg’: US braces for a year, and an election, like no other - December 29, 2023
- Brawny billionaires, pumped-up politicians: why powerful men are challenging each other to fights - December 29, 2023
- ‘History is not what happened’: Howell Raines on the civil war and memory - December 29, 2023