Santos appeared to launch a veiled threat against House members who voted against his expulsion, saying it would ‘haunt them’.
He also launched a tirade against New York Democratic representative Jamaal Bowman, who was charged last month with setting off a false fire alarm in a House office building before a vote on a government funding bill. Bowman pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a fine of $1,000 (£792).
The Republican speaker of the US House, Mike Johnson, said the chamber would vote on whether to expel George Santos on Thursday for embellishing his résumé and allegedly breaking federal law
George Santos to face expulsion vote on Thursday, House speaker says
US politics: latest updates
Continue reading…
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- ‘Sitting on a powder keg’: US braces for a year, and an election, like no other - December 29, 2023
- Brawny billionaires, pumped-up politicians: why powerful men are challenging each other to fights - December 29, 2023
- ‘History is not what happened’: Howell Raines on the civil war and memory - December 29, 2023