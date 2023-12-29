Santos appeared to launch a veiled threat against House members who voted against his expulsion, saying it would ‘haunt them’.

He also launched a tirade against New York Democratic representative Jamaal Bowman, who was charged last month with setting off a false fire alarm in a House office building before a vote on a government funding bill. Bowman pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a fine of $1,000 (£792).

The Republican speaker of the US House, Mike Johnson, said the chamber would vote on whether to expel George Santos on Thursday for embellishing his résumé and allegedly breaking federal law

George Santos to face expulsion vote on Thursday, House speaker says

US politics: latest updates

Continue reading…