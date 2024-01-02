If you want to do something positive, devote your energy to fighting the very real possibility of a second Trump presidency

This week not only marks the start of a new year, but also a terrifyingly high-stakes ride for America – with slightly over 10 months to the presidential election of 2024.

By a slim margin, according to polls, more Americans support Donald Trump than Joe Biden. More disapprove than approve of Biden’s efforts to improve the nation’s infrastructure, and more believe that Trump “has a vision for the future” than believe Biden does.

Robert Reich, a former US secretary of labor, is a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and the author of Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few and The Common Good. His newest book, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It, is out now. He is a Guardian US columnist. His newsletter is at robertreich.substack.com

