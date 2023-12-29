In his new book, Silent Cavalry, the former New York Times editor tells of loyalties long suppressed in his native Alabama
“Norman Mailer said every writer has one book that’s a gift from God.” So says Howell Raines, former executive editor of the New York Times, now author of a revelatory book on the civil war, Silent Cavalry: How Union Soldiers From Alabama Helped Sherman Burn Atlanta – And Then Got Written Out of History.
“And agnostic as I am, I have to say this was such a gift, one way or another.”
Continue reading…
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- ‘Sitting on a powder keg’: US braces for a year, and an election, like no other - December 29, 2023
- Brawny billionaires, pumped-up politicians: why powerful men are challenging each other to fights - December 29, 2023
- ‘History is not what happened’: Howell Raines on the civil war and memory - December 29, 2023