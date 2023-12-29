Some liberals and leftwingers have joined conservatives in skepticism about the Colorado court decision. But the ruling is carefully considered

The decision by the Colorado supreme court to ban Donald Trump from the Republican primary has received pushback from some predictable and some not-so-predictable quarters.

The former president’s supporters of course consider him the great Maga martyr, temporarily hindered by nefarious elites from his rightful return and revenge; in this morality play, the US supreme court, besieged with accusations of being undemocratic, can now play the savior by putting him back on the ballot and making the people Trump’s ultimate judge.

Jan-Werner Müller is a professor of politics at Princeton University. He is also a Guardian US columnist

This article was amended on 22 December 2023 to clarify the distinction between impeachment and conviction

Continue reading…