The first-term senator said on Meet the Press that comments about him and his family had a negative effect on his mental health
Social media made John Fetterman’s battle with mental depression last year even more difficult, the Democratic US senator from Pennsylvania said Sunday.
Fetterman said the comments on social media about him and his family played a role in the depression which sent him to a hospital for six weeks in February. “It’s an accelerant, absolutely,” he said.
Author: Ramon Antonio Vargas
