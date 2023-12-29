Far-right Colorado representative had won the third district by just 546 votes in 2022 and will move to the fourth for a ‘fresh start’
Colorado’s Republican representative Lauren Boebert has announced that she will be changing congressional districts ahead of her 2024 Republican nomination bid for the House.
In a Facebook video on Wednesday, the 37-year old, far-right representative announced that she would be moving from Colorado’s third district to its fourth district.
