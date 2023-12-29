Las Vegas, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Minorities for Medical Marijuana (M4MM), the largest community-based nonprofit in the cannabis and hemp industry, celebrated “Cannabis & Culture Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop” at the annual Diversity In Cannabis & Equity Mixer last Tuesday evening in conjunction with the annual MJBiz Conference. The event was sponsored by the Cannabis Workers Rising powered by United Food and Commercial Workers and featured Martin Luther King III as their keynote speaker who looked back on his father’s legacy and highlighted the need for a strong labor force to empower the Black cannabis community.