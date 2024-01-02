New poll finds just 62% believe Biden’s election win over Donald Trump was fair – down from 69% in December 2021
More than a third of US adults believe Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020, according to a new poll.
According to the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, 62% of American adults say they believe Biden’s win was legitimate – down from 69% in the same poll in December 2021.
Author: Martin Pengelly in Washington
