Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley declined to say that the US civil war was caused by slavery when asked by a voter in Berlin, New Hampshire. Responding to the questioner, Haley said: ‘I mean, I think it always comes down to the role of government and what the rights of the people are’

Nikki Haley declines to say slavery was cause of US civil war

Haley surges in poll to within four points of Republican leader Trump

Haley’s unexpected rise from ‘scrappy’ underdog to Trump’s closest rival

Continue reading…