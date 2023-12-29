The Politics Weekly America team are taking a break. So this week, we’re looking back at one of our favourite episodes of the year.
From August: Jonathan Freedland sits down with Rev Al Sharpton to discuss why he believes Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I have a dream’ speech has been abused by some on the right, why he is still fighting for police reform, and how James Brown was so influential on his life
Archive: City News, ABC News, MSNBC, NBC News
Continue reading…
