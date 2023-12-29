The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) and the First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) celebrate the Honourable Leonard Marchand, Jr.’s appointment as Chief Justice of the British Columbia Supreme Court and Chief Justice of the Yukon Court of Appeal.

The BC First Nations Justice Council (BCFNJC) and the First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) celebrate the Honourable Leonard Marchand, Jr.’s appointment as Chief Justice of the British Columbia Supreme Court and Chief Justice of the Yukon Court of Appeal.