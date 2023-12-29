A presidential election and another major supreme court case is on the horizon, after a dramatic year in which pro-choice and foes have waged a state-by-state war
More than a year after the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, the dust from the landmark decision’s collapse has yet to settle.
It has been a dramatic year of fallout, with abortion rights supporters and foes now waging a state-by-state skirmish for abortion rights. They are sparring in state legislatures, courtrooms, voting booths and hospitals, with each side racking up victories and losses.
