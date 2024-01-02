Gun safety groups say they remain undaunted as they plan to push for more change – but they will still face steep hurdles in a crucial election year

The grim statistics around mass shootings underscore a haunting reality for the US: despite recent legislative efforts at the state and federal levels, gun violence remains alarmingly common across the country.

But gun safety groups say they remain undaunted in 2024, when they plan to push for more change through state legislatures and executive actions. And as voters turn their attention to a crucial election year, gun safety groups are also prepared to press candidates on their plans to curb gun violence.

Author: Joan E Greve in Washington