Maine secretary of state had removed Trump from the ballot, saying the former president had violated the 14th amendment
Donald Trump formally appealed a decision by Maine’s top election official to remove him from the ballot on Tuesday, asking a superior court to reverse the decision.
Maine secretary of state Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, removed Trump from the ballot on 28 December, saying the former president had violated section 3 of the 14th amendment, which bars officials from holding office if they engage in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.
Continue reading…
Go to Source
Author: Sam Levine
Latest posts by The Guardian (see all)
- Bernie Sanders calls on Congress to block funding to Israel - January 2, 2024
- Trump appeals ruling that would keep him off Maine 2024 primary ballot - January 2, 2024
- Thames Water’s second largest investor slashes value of its stake - January 2, 2024