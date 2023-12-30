Maine and Colorado said he was ineligible under the 14th amendment due to his actions during the January 6 Capitol attack

Donald Trump is reportedly expected to file legal challenges early next week to rulings in Maine and Colorado knocking him off primary ballots amid mounting pressure on US supreme court justices to rule on whether his actions on 6 January 2021 constitutionally exclude him from seeking a second term in the White House.

The New York Times said that Trump’s legal moves could come as early as Tuesday.

