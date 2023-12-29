Florida governor decries decision by Maine secretary of state to withdraw Trump’s name under insurrection clause of constitution

The removal of Donald Trump from Maine’s presidential ballot “opens Pandora’s box”, one of his main rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination said, as reaction to the ruling.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s comment was among many from politicians on the right decrying the decision by Maine’s secretary of state Shenna Bellows to preclude Trump, which the former president’s campaign called the “attempted theft of an election”.

