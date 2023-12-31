Over 300,000 people were on track to cross as Biden makes urgent efforts to curb migrant flows that have become political liability

More than 300,000 people were on track to cross the US-Mexico border in December without authorization and are being processed by American immigration officials, a tally that sets the latest monthly record, according to government figures obtained by CBS.

The number of crossings, averaging roughly 8,400 apprehensions a day by US border agents, comes amid urgent efforts by the Joe Biden White House to curb migrant flows that have become a domestic political liability for him as he seeks re-election in 2024.

Continue reading…

Go to Source

Author: Edward Helmore