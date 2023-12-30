On Saturday, Kaine joined chorus of Democrats criticizing Biden for going around Congress and demanded an explanation
Virginia senator Tim Kaine has added his voice to a rising chorus within the Democratic party questioning the Biden administration’s legislatively unconstrained transfer of US munitions to Israel.
In a news release on Saturday, the Democratic senator – a member of the Senate armed services committee – said weapons transfers must come under congressional oversight.
