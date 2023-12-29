The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and other foreign policy issues dominated Wednesday’s third debate of Republican presidential hopefuls in Miami. The debate – which was missing Donald Trump, the favourite for the party’s 2024 run, who was hosting a private rally elsewhere in the area – was more bitter than previous debates, in Wisconsin and California. Lively verbal sparring sometimes regressed into insults, with Nikki Haley calling Vivek Ramaswamy ‘scum’. The pair were, however, united in tearing into Trump, who they trail by a significant margin

Support for Israel and verbal sparring propel fiery third Republican debate

