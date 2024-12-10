Retired banking professional conveys wisdom and kindness to Americans from all walks of life in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After years of listening to political discourse, and in the wake of watching American grow increasingly polarized, Robert Higel felt compelled to weigh in. While conscious of societal and political changes, he looks for the good among his fellow Americans, and while many people consider the American Dream to be unattainable, he still believes in its promise. To share his philosophy on social consciousness, he debuts a new novel centered on a kind, old man whose life reflects the American ethos.

Set on the porch of a grocery store in New Mexico, Sage of Las Cruces tells the story of a wizened old man who, over the course of a single day, shares his personal beliefs on American society while recounting his own experience with the American Dream with new acquaintances. While his day includes a variety of social interactions, the man strives to remain honest and avoids being egotistical, arrogant, and critical while imparting lessons learned and insights gleaned over the course of a lifetime. Highlighting both the progress and stagnation of American culture, the book leaves readers with much to consider. “The book is simply written, and the message is meant to be simply understood,” Higel says.

About the Author:

Robert H. Higel is a retired finance and banking professional. With a career spanning nearly fifty years, he began his professional life as a certified public accountant working his way into senior executive positions within several banks, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tampa. A lifelong follower of social and political trends, he channels his knowledge and experience into his debut novel, Sage of Las Cruces.

