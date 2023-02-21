The data from the US showed that the business activity unexpectedly expanded in early February, allowing the US Dollar to preserve its strength against its rivals. GBP/USD has lost its bullish …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls spring to life on backside of bear trend - February 21, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls spring to life on backside of bear trend - February 21, 2023
- GBP/USD set to reach the 1.2165/70 area – Scotiabank - February 21, 2023