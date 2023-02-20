GBP/USD retreats towards the 1.2000 psychological magnet, down 0.13% intraday on early Monday, as fresh Brexit fears join the mixed fundamentals surrounding the UK and the Bank of England (BoE). Even …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes offer to refresh intraday low - February 19, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slides towards 1.2000 as bears eye another battle with key DMAs - February 19, 2023
- GBP/USD fades bounce off six-week low near 1.2030 as UK PMIs, Fed Minutes loom - February 19, 2023