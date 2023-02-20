U.S. dollar index down 0.1% * Fed seen raising rates above 5% by May * Fed minutes, U.S. PCE data due this week (Adds details, updates prices) By Kavya Guduru Feb 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices were stuck …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hemmed in tight range on Fed caution - February 20, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers further from YTD low, upside potential seems limited - February 20, 2023
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 56,950; silver at Rs 68,600 per kilo - February 20, 2023