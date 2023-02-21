Fed minutes due on Wednesday * Traders await U.S. PCE, GDP data * Euro zone business growth at 9-month high (Updates prices) Feb 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Tuesday on a rise in the dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firm dollar, markets await U.S. data - February 21, 2023
- Gold continues to slide after erasing most of its 2023 gains - February 21, 2023
- Gold slips on firm dollar, markets await US data - February 21, 2023