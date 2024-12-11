Prepreg Market size was valued at USD 12.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 27.81 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Westford, USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyQuest projects that the global prepreg market will attain a value of USD 27.81 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). There are different types of prepreg available in the market such as cloth prepreg made from carbon fibers woven into fabric and infused matrix resin and UD prepreg, which aligns with carbon fibers. Carbon fiber prepregs are popular for their strength, rigidity, and resistance to chemicals. Carbon fibers are extremely light and along with these features they are ideal for using in military and commercial applications, leading to the prepreg market growth. Prepreg materials are also used in various sectors, such as electronics, wind energy, automotive, aerospace, and sports & recreation. Furthermore, prepreg materials are extensively used in the production of high-performance composite components with accurate strength, stiffness, and durability due to their controlled and uniform characteristics.

The global prepreg market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand across aerospace, automotive, and wind energy sectors. North America leads, with aerospace being the dominant application. Europe follows, focusing on automotive and renewable energy industries, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a key player due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. The growing adoption of lightweight, high-performance materials fuels market expansion. Key challenges include high manufacturing costs and the need for improved processing technologies.

Prepreg Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 12.24 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 27.81 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Resin Type, Fiber Type, Manufacturing Process, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly materials Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for high-performance sports equipment Key Market Drivers Increasing popularity for lightweight automotive parts

Growing Usage of Electrical Parts to Increase Demand for Thermosets to Reduce Corrosion

Thermosets is dominating with the largest prepreg market share. Thermosets have better dimensional stability and heat resistance as well. Their solidifying feature enables them to have higher heat tolerance and deformation resistance which makes them ideal for tasks lying under high temperature scenarios. They are used in the manufacturing of electrical parts and circuit boards as well as in the making of insulation covering for these parts. Thermosets are often resistant to chemicals and corrosion which makes them perfect for using in industries where contact with harsher chemical is common, for instance, chemical processing sector. Moreover, thermosetting are also used in the production of kitchen gadgets, electrical appliances and other utensils due to high durability and heat-resistance nature.

High Demand for Lightweight Materials in Chemical Processing Plants to Increase Usage of Carbon Fibers

As per prepreg market analysis, carbon fibers are dominating while experiencing fastest growth in the market. Carbon fiber has a number of beneficial characteristics, including being lightweight and high degree of tensile strength. Due to their very low thermal expansion, carbon fibers can maintain their original size and shape even across various temperature ranges. The highly corrosive characteristics of carbon can be used in aggressive environments such as chemical processing plants or marine applications. The main properties of carbon fibers can be modified to meet the needs by changing the orientation of the fiber, the weave pattern. or resin formulations. This diversity makes carbon prepregs very flexible and suitable for different types of applications.

Rising Focus on Reducing Green-House Gas Emissions to Drive Market Growth in North America

North America is dominating the prepreg industry with the largest share. The region is witnessing such immense growth due to increasing focus on fuel efficiency and lowering green-house gas emissions. Besides this, the increasing focus on the development of lightweight and durable wind turbine blades, which are vital in improving efficiency as well as reliability, is leading to market growth. Furthermore, the United States has the largest and most influential economy in the world. The US directly has the largest aerospace and defence industries globally, which is contributing to the market growth.

Prepreg Market Insights

Driver

Increasing demand for lightweight automotive parts

Growing usage of wind energy

Rising demand for prepreg from aerospace industry

Restraints

Disruptions in supply chain due to geopolitical tension and natural disaster

Strict regulatory standards

High expense and low-shelf life of prepreg-based materials

Key Players Operating in Prepreg Market

Hexcel Corporation (USA)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Axiom Materials, Inc. (USA)

Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)

Park Aerospace Corp. (USA)

Royal TenCate (Netherlands)

Cytec Solvay Group (USA/Belgium)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Zoltek Corporation (USA)

Isola Group (USA)

Rock West Composites, Inc. (USA)

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for lightweight automotive parts, growing usage of wind energy), restraints (disruptions in supply chain due to geopolitical tension and natural disaster, strict regulatory standards), opportunities (rising demand for prepreg from aerospace industry), and challenges (high expense and low-shelf life of prepreg-based materials) influencing the growth of prepreg market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the prepreg market

: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the prepreg market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the prepreg market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the prepreg market Market Development : Comprehensive information on emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

