WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the fourth consecutive year, President Joe Biden joined First Lady Jill Biden to bring joy to patients, families and staff at Children’s National Hospital – making history as the first sitting president to accompany the First Lady on all holiday visits during their time in office. The visit is part of a holiday tradition that spans more than 75 years, started by Bess Truman who first visited families unable to spend the holidays at home.



“It’s heartwarming to see the joy and comfort this visit brings to our patients and their families, especially during the holiday season when they’re away from home,” said Michelle Riley-Brown, MHA, FACHE, president and CEO of Children’s National. “We are grateful to the President and First Lady for their kindness and for once again honoring this cherished holiday tradition.”

The President and First Lady were escorted by 12-year-old Ethan Lee and 4-year-old Regan Adams. Ethan, a neuroimmune patient, loves food, his dog and little brother. His family moved to D.C. to be closer to his healthcare team at Children’s National. Regan, a recent heart surgery patient, turns 5 in January and is having an inauguration-themed birthday party. Her mom says she loves to dress up as different presidents and first ladies, and that meeting First Lady Jill Biden was the “highlight of her life.”

This year, the First Lady read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clark Moore. This timeless story beautifully captures the wonder and magic of the holiday season. The official White House holiday theme of the “Season of Peace and Light” was embodied in this special visit, illuminating our hospital with hope and happiness. The visit was streamed live by Seacrest Studios, allowing every inpatient room to join in the holiday cheer.

