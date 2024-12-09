Ottawa, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Métis National Council (MNC) is proud to announce the election of Victoria Pruden as the new President of the MNC. This moment marks MNC’s continued commitment to advancing the rights of the Métis Nation nationally and internationally.

President Pruden takes the helm following the establishment of a clear presidential mandate by the MNC’s General Assembly, which prioritizes implementation of critical reforms to the organization’s mandate and bylaws. As the second consecutive woman to be elected to this position, President Pruden emphasizes the vital importance of the inclusion of Métis women’s voices into every aspect of Métis leadership and politics.



President Pruden brings a wealth of experience working with the Métis Nation, a deep connection to Métis culture, and a commitment to advancing the rights and aspirations of Métis across the Homeland. As a proud Métis citizen, President Pruden has dedicated her career to fostering unity, advocating for self-determination, and ensuring the voices of all Métis citizens are heard. With a strong foundation in leadership, collaboration, and cultural preservation, President Pruden is poised to continue guiding the Métis National Council toward a future grounded in transparency, ethical governance, and the collective vision of our ancestors. Reflecting on this new chapter, President Pruden expressed gratitude and determination to start this important work immediately:



‘‘I am a Michif woman of proud and rich Métis ancestry from a mixed-heritage Métis family. I am passionate about ethical politics and healing work and want to continue on President Caron’s commitment to supporting Elders and Matriarchs and elevating the voices of Métis Women at the MNC. I am committed to our ancestors’ vision to work respectfully with one another to build a bright future that all Métis people deserve.’’

‘‘Over the last few years, the Métis National Council has been re-built into a transparent, accountable, and ethical organization. I’m looking forward to continuing that work on behalf of Métis citizens, to continue the work to build a prosperous future and to progress the dreams of the Métis Nation.”

Under the leadership of President Pruden, the MNC will continue to advance the shared priorities of its Governing Members and the Métis Nation. This election signals a promising way forward for the MNC, as the organization turns its attention to building on its legacy of advocacy and reform. By working together and fostering unity, the MNC will continue to fulfill the vision of its ancestors while paving the way for future generations.

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation’s inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members.

CONTACT: Melissa Lagace Métis National Council melissal@metisnation.ca