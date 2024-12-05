Cergy, December 5th, 2024 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Corporate Software AG in Switzerland.

Corporate Software AG was founded in 2011 and has developed itself as a trusted IT consulting and service provider in Switzerland. The company provides IT and business application solutions with a strong focus and experience in digitalization and cloud services.

Corporate Software AG generated c.€4 million revenue in FY 2024 (financial year being closed in June 2024) and employs 21 highly skilled people.

This acquisition will enable SPIE to further expand its footprint in Switzerland and further deploy its expertise in automation, data analytics and AI1-driven solutions. It will strengthen our ability to deliver highly innovative solutions to our customers. The founders of the company will remain in place to develop the activities.

SPIE expects to close the transaction in Q1 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

1 Artificial Intelligence

