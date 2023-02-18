Brits have been warned to check their jewellery and watches as the price of gold nearly doubles in a decade. The value of gold has increased by 16% in the last year alone and by 48% in the last 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price loses glitter! Should investors buy in dip? Here’s where bullion is seen ahead - February 19, 2023
- Gold Price Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Tentative Awaiting Fundamental Catalyst - February 19, 2023
- Gold Languishes On Hawkish Fed Outlook, Strong Dollar And Weak Retail Demand - February 19, 2023