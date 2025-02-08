PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT), the operator of 54 warehouse clubs across 12 countries and a U.S. territory, announced on Friday an annual dividend increase of 8.6%.

The Board of Directors has approved an annual cash dividend of $1.26 per share. Payments will be made in two installments of $0.63 per share each, scheduled for February 28, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 18, 2025, and August 29, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 15, 2025.

This adjustment marks an 8.6% rise from the previous year’s dividend of $1.16 per share, which was distributed in two installments of $0.58 each.

The Board’s decision to raise the annual dividend underscores its confidence in PriceSmart’s business performance and robust cash flow capabilities.

Additionally, at the company’s annual stockholders meeting, eleven individuals were elected to serve on the PriceSmart, Inc. Board of Directors.

