The pulmonary fibrosis market is driven by the increasing prevalence of pulmonary fibrosis, especially idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), among the aging population, which boosts demand for effective treatments. Innovations in drug development and diagnostics enhance therapy options, while pharmaceutical R&D addresses unmet needs. Favorable reimbursement policies improve access to medications, and greater awareness among stakeholders supports early diagnosis, fueling market growth.

DelveInsight’s ‘Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight 2025‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline pulmonary fibrosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the pulmonary fibrosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s pulmonary fibrosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 110+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline pulmonary fibrosis drugs.

Key pulmonary fibrosis companies such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Endeavor BioMedicines, Humanetics Corporation, Melius Pharma AB, Tvardi Therapeutics, GRI Bio Operations, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Regend Therapeutics, PureTech Health, Otsuka Holdings, Vicore Pharma, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, InSilico Medicine, Redx Pharma, Trevi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Sarepta Therapeutics, Guangdong Raynovent, Lassen Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new pulmonary fibrosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline pulmonary fibrosis therapies such as BI1015550, AP 01, Axatilimab, ENV-101, GKT137831, BIO 300, ME-015, TTI-101, GRI-0621, DWN12088, REGEND001, LYT-100, TAS-115, Buloxibutid, HEC585, BBT-877, ISM001-055, RXC007, Nalbuphine ER, GSK-3915393, ARO-MMP7, ZSP1603, LASN01, PIPE-791, and others are under different phases of Pulmonary Fibrosis clinical trials.

In January 2025, Mediar Therapeutics announced a global licensing agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to advance MTX-463 into a Phase II clinical trial for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MTX-463 is a first-in-class human IgG1 antibody designed to neutralize WISP1-mediated fibrotic signaling in several debilitating diseases.

In October 2024, Trevi Therapeutics company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC), provided updates on its clinical development programs.

In September 2024, Aileron Therapeutics announced the completion of enrollment in Cohort 2 of the ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial of LTI-03 in IPF patients.

In July 2024, Bridge Biotherapeutics announced that patient participant enrollment had been completed in the Phase II clinical study of BBT-877, a novel autotoxin (ATX) inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In July 2024, Huitai BioMedicine (HUITAI) announced that the company's first self-developed and globally patented innovative drug, inhaled HTPEP-001 for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis, completed the dosing of the first healthy subject in Phase I clinical trial at Beijing Chaoyang Hospital.

In June 2024, Structure Therapeutics initiated a Phase I clinical trial of LTSE-2578, an oral small molecule antagonist that targets the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of IPF.

In June 2024, Agomab Therapeutics announced that it had received Orphan Drug Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for AGMB-447, its inhaled, small molecule inhibitor of ALK5. Agomab is evaluating AGMB-447 as a potential treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in a Phase I clinical trial (NCT06181370).

In May 2024, Alentis Therapeutics announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted lixudebart (ALE.F02) Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

In April 2024, PureTech Health announced that enrollment has been completed in the ELEVATE IPF Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating LYT-100 (deupirfenidone) in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

In August 2024, ArkBio CEO Presented Promising IPF Drug AK3280 at 8th Annual IPF Summit in Boston. ArkBio also announced completion of patient enrollment for Phase II study for AK3280.

The pulmonary fibrosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage pulmonary fibrosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the pulmonary fibrosis clinical trial landscape.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic, progressive lung disorder marked by an excessive build-up of extracellular matrix (ECM) and changes in lung structure. This leads to lung scarring and thickening, impairing gas exchange and causing a gradual decline in lung function. The disease typically presents with symptoms like shortness of breath, chronic cough, and fatigue, with imaging showing typical interstitial fibrosis patterns.

The development of pulmonary fibrosis is driven by complex interactions involving genetic factors, environmental influences, and abnormal cellular responses. A key aspect of pulmonary fibrosis is the disruption of normal wound healing. Under normal circumstances, lung injury triggers repair mechanisms like inflammation, epithelial cell regeneration, and collagen production. In pulmonary fibrosis, however, this repair process becomes chronic and fails to restore normal tissue structure, leading to excessive fibrosis. This is believed to result from an imbalance in pro-fibrotic and anti-fibrotic signals in the lung, with the TGF-β (transforming growth factor-beta) pathway playing a central role. Dysregulation of this pathway promotes persistent fibroblast activation and excessive collagen deposition in the lung tissue.

Pulmonary fibrosis presents with a variety of symptoms, and its progression can vary widely among patients. While the early stages may involve subtle signs, the disease usually worsens over time, leading to significant respiratory and systemic issues. Shortness of breath is one of the earliest symptoms, typically occurring during physical activity, such as climbing stairs or walking uphill. As the disease advances, shortness of breath can occur with minimal exertion or even at rest, as lung scarring reduces the ability to exchange gases effectively.

Non-pharmacological approaches are crucial in managing pulmonary fibrosis, aiming to relieve symptoms, enhance physical function, and preserve quality of life. Preventive measures, such as vaccination against pneumococcus and influenza to prevent respiratory infections, are important. Long-term oxygen therapy is a key non-drug treatment, often used to improve oxygen levels. While it is generally recommended for rest, recent research indicates that using oxygen during physical exertion can also enhance quality of life, though the benefits may be modest.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA BMS-986278 Bristol-Myers Squibb III Lysophosphatidic acid receptor antagonists Oral LYT-100 PureTech Health II Collagen inhibitors; Cytokine inhibitors Oral ARO-MMP7 Sarepta Therapeutics I/II Matrix metalloproteinase 7 expression inhibitors; RNA interference Inhalation VUM02 Wuhan Optics Valley Vcanbiopharma Co., Ltd. I Cell replacements Intravenous PMG1015 Pulmongene Ltd. I Immunomodulators Oral

Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment

The pulmonary fibrosis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging pulmonary fibrosis therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Lysophosphatidic acid receptor antagonists, Collagen inhibitors, Cytokine inhibitors, Matrix metalloproteinase 7 expression inhibitors, RNA interference, Transforming growth factor beta1 expression inhibitors, Cell replacements

Key Pulmonary Fibrosis Companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Endeavor BioMedicines, Humanetics Corporation, Melius Pharma AB, Tvardi Therapeutics, GRI Bio Operations, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Regend Therapeutics, PureTech Health, Otsuka Holdings, Vicore Pharma, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Bridge Biotherapeutics, InSilico Medicine, Redx Pharma, Trevi Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Sarepta Therapeutics, Guangdong Raynovent, Lassen Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, and others.

Key Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies: BI1015550, AP 01, Axatilimab, ENV-101, GKT137831, BIO 300, ME-015, TTI-101, GRI-0621, DWN12088, REGEND001, LYT-100, TAS-115, Buloxibutid, HEC585, BBT-877, ISM001-055, RXC007, Nalbuphine ER, GSK-3915393, ARO-MMP7, ZSP1603, LASN01, PIPE-791, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

