Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Automated Document Generation and Customer Communication Management 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US52111324, December 2024).

“Quadient has transformed customer communications management with its comprehensive communications platform, delivering personalized, multi-channel experiences that unify touchpoints and improve customer experience,” said Marci Maddox, research vice president, Digital Experience Strategies at IDC and author of the report. “Quadient’s journey mapping dashboard offers a holistic view of customer interactions, combining real-time data with a collaborative environment. Quadient also prioritizes inclusivity by incorporating accessibility features such as semantic structure and high-contrast options. Quadient is advancing new standards for efficient and accessible customer communications.”

The IDC MarketScape, a vendor assessment tool providing quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of information and communication technology, stated Quadient’s strengths include the following:

Quadient offers a comprehensive document generation solution with advanced workflow capabilities and an ability to handle multiple data formats and sources to drive personalized user experiences.

Quadient offers collaboration features, including a Slack-like panel for omnichannel discussions, JIRA integration for seamless project management, and advanced tools for interactive editing and redlining, ensuring efficient and accurate customer communication.

Quadient supports enhanced accessibility and inclusivity by incorporating semantic structure, alternative text, high-contrast options, and navigation aids to document and communicate output that individuals with disabilities can easily understand and use.

According to the IDC MarketScape report: “Enterprise and midmarket organizations should consider Quadient if they seek a robust communications platform for complex, high-volume applications and environments, and multichannel delivery of highly personalized critical information to diverse stakeholders.”

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in a prestigious IDC MarketScape,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital Automation, Quadient. “Our customers continue to face growing pressure to digitalize and automate interactive and personalized customer touchpoints. By leveraging Quadient Inspire to manage critical customer communications, businesses are harnessing the power of AI and the cloud to reduce organizational complexity and costs, enhance data security and safeguards against non-compliance risks, and improve the customer experience.”

For complimentary access to the IDC MarketScape, visit: www.quadient.com/en/resources/idc-marketscape-worldwide-ccm-assessment.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Quadient

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient VP of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

