Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today that it has been selected by a U.S. government agency to modernize its mail automation infrastructure in a contract valued at c.$1.6 million. This follows a previous announcement in October 2024, where Quadient was awarded a contract worth nearly $1 million for a similar modernization project with another federal agency.

The agency processes over 35 million notices annually, including critical documents related to a range of public services. Faced with outdated equipment and growing mail volumes, the agency needed a solution that would improve operational efficiency and ensure timely delivery of essential paperwork. Under the new contract, Quadient will be providing 11 new high-performance systems, including cloud-ready iX-9 series intelligent mailing systems and DS-1200 high-volume folder-inserters, to streamline operations across three primary mail processing sites.

Quadient’s solution increases capacity and flexibility to handle varying document sizes and volumes, while also ensuring the correct documents are mailed to the right recipients—critical for supporting faster application processing and approvals.

“We are proud to once again be able to help a large federal agency enhance its operations with a solution that will drive efficiency and improve service delivery,” said Alain Fairise, Chief Solution Officer for Mail Automation at Quadient. “This contract underscores the strength of Quadient’s capabilities in providing scalable, secure, and precise solutions for managing high-volume mail operations of high-level critical information.”

The collaboration between the agency and Quadient, supported by one of Quadient’s long established local dealer, ensures the agency’s mail operations are streamlined, offering a higher level of service to its constituents and contributing to faster and more accurate processing of critical documents. Aligned with its “Elevate to 2030” strategy, Quadient is committed to driving digital transformation for its 350,000 clients worldwide. By offering scalable solutions that optimize operations and enhance productivity, Quadient empowers businesses of all sizes to achieve greater efficiency and meet evolving demands.

