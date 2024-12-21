Qualcomm (QCOM) has expressed contentment with today’s decision, emphasizing that the jury’s verdict upholds its right to innovate. This ruling confirms that all Qualcomm products implicated in the case are safeguarded by Qualcomm’s agreement with ARM.

Qualcomm reiterated its dedication to creating top-tier, high-performance products for consumers worldwide, highlighting the excellence of their Oryon ARM-compliant custom CPUs.

