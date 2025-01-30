Qualifacts delivers advanced technology solutions and services across all 50 states.

Nashville, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, today celebrates its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, Qualifacts has been at the forefront of the evolving behavioral healthcare landscape, empowering behavioral health and human services organizations to deliver high-quality care to millions of individuals across the United States.

“From manual claim submissions and fragmented records to integrated care platforms powered by predictive analytics, behavioral healthcare technology has profoundly transformed over the past 25 years,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Today, we proudly deliver technology that facilitates seamless data exchange using advanced analytics, enabling our customers to embrace value-based care models, improve interoperability across the care continuum, and ultimately deliver more effective and personalized care to the individuals they serve.”

Addressing the Complexities of Behavioral Healthcare

Qualifacts is dedicated to addressing the complex and unique local needs of non-profit and for-profit agencies across all 50 states. The company provides innovative solutions such as robust EHR capabilities, advanced data analytics, and seamless interoperability with other systems. Qualifacts has a long history of innovation, consistently investing in technology and partnerships to advance the field of behavioral healthcare. Key milestones include:

Recognizing the critical role of data in improving outcomes, Qualifacts has developed powerful analytics tools that provide agencies with valuable insights into their operations and patient populations. Focus on Whole Person Care: Qualifacts supports a holistic approach to care, enabling agencies to address the multifaceted needs of individuals and improve their overall well-being.

Strong Customer Focus: Qualifacts is committed to being a true partner for behavioral health agencies, not just a technology provider. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by behavioral health agencies, Qualifacts is committed to providing exceptional customer support and continuously innovating to meet their evolving needs.

“This milestone would not be possible without the dedication and support of our valued customers,” said Schoeller. “We are incredibly grateful for the trust they have placed in us and the partnerships we have built over the years. We are committed to continuing to innovate and serve the behavioral healthcare community for many years to come.”

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative solutions, including our award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).

