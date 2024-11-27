BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading lifestyle solution provider empowering adults to live better and longer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 (the “first quarter of FY 2025”, which refers to the quarter from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024).