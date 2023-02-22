Delivers seamless 360-degree application protection from browser side to server side; adds advanced client-side protection

MAHWAH, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced it advanced its Cloud Application Protection Services to create a best-of-suite offering. For complete visibility and control, the suite combines the company’s best-of-breed application protection solutions in one seamless platform — all manageable through a single pane of glass. This includes Radware’s market-leading Cloud DDoS Protection Service, Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Service, API Protection, Bot Manager, and just-released Client-Side Protection. Radware’s best-of-suite solution is CDN agnostic and available with fully managed services.

For maximum security, the platform uses advanced automation to protect web and mobile applications and their APIs across on-prem, private and public clouds, and Kubernetes environments. It defends against a full array of application layer attacks, ranging from HTTP DDoS and bot attacks to OWASP Top 10 and zero-day attacks, API abuse, and supply-chain attacks like formjacking.

“Faced with tighter budgets and a shortage of security expertise, companies can no longer deal with the overhead and noise involved in protecting siloed environments using a collection of products from different vendors. Not only does it drive up total cost of ownership, but it also leads to gaps in protection and security compromise,” said Gabi Malka, Radware’s chief operating officer. “Our best-of-suite approach represents another strategic move in delivering on our commitment to holistic application protection. From browser to server side, the 360-degree solution blankets the application environment against application layer attacks, so organizations can easily scale their security as their applications evolve and business grows.”

Along with its best-of-suite strategy, Radware introduced an advanced new Client-Side Protection solution, which secures the data path between an end user’s browser and third-party services in the application supply chain. To protect an end user’s personally identifiable information, and credit card and login data from in-browser threats, the solution continually monitors third-party JavaScript services and client-side activity, automatically sending alerts and blocking suspicious requests.

The line of defense not only helps companies adhere to privacy and data security compliance standards, but it also assists in preventing data leakage that can lead to account takeovers as well as mitigating a variety of security threats. This includes formjacking, Magecart, card skimming, payment and digital skimming, Javascript skimmers, e-skimming, and DOM XSS attacks.

“As server-side security advances, more hackers are exploiting vulnerabilities and launching malicious attacks through the less protected and seldom monitored client-side supply chain,” said Malka. “Without client-side protection, organizations are flying blind. They’re exposing end users to third-party services that are embedded in their applications and over which they lack visibility and control.”

Radware’s unique approach to Client-Side Protection stands apart from the competition on several fronts, including automation, visibility, and granular mitigation. It features:

End-to-end automation: Auto discovery and mapping of third-party JavaScript services as well as risk assessment and mitigation can be automatically triggered by risk level to reduce overhead and bridge the skills gap.

Auto discovery and mapping of third-party JavaScript services as well as risk assessment and mitigation can be automatically triggered by risk level to reduce overhead and bridge the skills gap. Granular mitigation and surgical enforcement : When blocking a domain, nefarious requests can be isolated to avoid disrupting vital third-party services.

: When blocking a domain, nefarious requests can be isolated to avoid disrupting vital third-party services. Real-time risk assessment: For each new domain or URL added to the supply chain, risk notifications are immediately delivered, so organizations have the visibility needed to make informed decisions about their third-party services.

For more information about Radware’s best-of-suite offering and Client-Side Protection, read the companion post on the company’s blog.

Industry analysts such as Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader across a variety of cyber security categories. The company has received numerous awards for its application and API protection, WAF, bot management, and DDoS mitigation solutions.

