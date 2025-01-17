Bill Calls for Big Tech Accountability and Partnership in the Fight Against Online Sexual Violence

Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, welcomed the re-introduction of the historic Take It Down Act, led by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). This first-of-its-kind law would directly take on tech- and AI-enabled sexual abuse, including what are commonly referred to as “deepfakes”.

Take It Down demonstrates lawmakers’ staunch bi-partisan support of laws that protect survivors and hold tech companies accountable as partners in the fight against sexual violence. Last year’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the relationship between big tech and the trafficking of online child sexual abuse material (CSAM) underscored Congress’s attention on this issue, which is conservatively estimated to impact millions of survivors in the United States alone.

“Take It Down will fundamentally change the way survivors experience the internet,” said Scott Berkowitz, RAINN president and founder. “Tech-enabled abuse is growing out of control, and needs to be our focus in the fight to eradicate sexual violence. I haven’t seen anything like it in RAINN’s 30 years. Finally, once Take It Down is made law, we will have a real tool to fight digital abuse and help the thousands of people being victimized every day.”

Take It Down would criminalize the distribution of non-consensual AI-generated intimate images, and require online platforms to remove these images within 48 hours of being reported.

“We’ve worked with fierce determination for the past eight months to bring this bill forward because we know—and survivors know—that AI-assisted sexual abuse is sexual abuse and real harm is being done; real pain is caused,” said Stefan Turkheimer, RAINN vice president of public policy.

RAINN has worked on this legislation since its inception and led the effort alongside bill co-sponsors Senators Cruz and Klobuchar, speaking at Congressional hearings and championing survivors who testified about the harrowing effects of AI-assisted abuse. (This re-introduction comes after Take It Down did not advance in the amended Continuing Resolution at the end of 2024.)

“We came very close last year, in no small part because of the power of survivors who we walked alongside through the halls of Congress, month after month, to explain how this law will give every victim the tool to take back their life,” said Turkheimer. “We are tremendously proud of our work on this bill and are committed to shepherding this bill through a new Congress and stamping out abuse online.”

Upon the reintroduction of the TAKE IT DOWN Act, Sen. Cruz said:

“There’s too many predators out there who are abusing new technologies like generative artificial intelligence to spread fake and exploitative sexual images online, particularly against young girls and teenagers. The TAKE IT DOWN Act is a common-sense solution that empowers victims of this heinous crime. As Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, it is one of my top priorities to protect Americans from this devious act and ensure Big Tech does not remain complicit.”

