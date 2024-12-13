Recycled Plastic Market size was valued at USD 50.50 billion in 2023 to USD 81.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031).

Westford, USA, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SkyQuest projects that the global recycled plastic market will attain a value of USD 81.10 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growing consumption of plastics in the production of lightweight components, which are utilized in several sectors like building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics is fueling the recycled plastic market growth.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of online purchases of electrical & electronics and personal care products is fueling the growth of the market. Personal protective equipment products like gloves, face masks, and various other products are also boosting the demand for recycled plastics utilized in various kinds of packaging sources. Moreover, the rising demand for cost-efficient consumer electronics like laptops, mobile, and modems have increased immensely through e-commerce websites. This growing demand for consumer electronics has fueled the demand for recycled plastics in packaging sources, boosting market growth during the forecast period.

To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy – https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/recycled-plastic-market

Recycled Plastic Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 50.50 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 81.10 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Rapid growth of textile industry Key Market Opportunities High demand of recycled plastics in automotive sector Key Market Drivers Increasing popularity of sustainable products

Growing Popularity of Recycled Products Due to Increasing Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene terephthalate is dominating with the largest recycled plastic market share. This segment is leading the market because of its increasing utilization in making beverage bottles, food containers, and packaging materials. PET is a popular choice for manufacturers and purchasers because they can be easily recycled, durable, and transparent. Furthermore, the shift of the food & beverage sectors towards sustainable packaging and stringent regulations is also favoring recycled materials, boosting the demand for recycled PET. Furthermore, progression in recycling technology is also increasing the efficiency and standard of PET recycling processes. This is done by smoothening the production of high-quality r-PET ideal for various types of uses. The advanced system for collecting and recycling PET, especially in developing regions, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/recycled-plastic-market

Rising Adoption of Sustainable Practices in Construction to Increase Usage of Recycled Plastic

As per recycled plastic market analysis, the construction segment is leading with the largest share. The construction industry is transforming its perspective towards using recycled plastics, which is increasing the use of sustainable practices. Recycled plastics can be integrated into construction materials like polymeric timbers. These plastics can also be utilized in an extensive range of applications in construction like flooring tiles, indoor insulation, carpeting, roofing tiles, fences, and bricks. Such materials can also be used in residential and commercial construction because of their durability, lightweight, and high strength in the mix-compound recycled plastics. These factors are increasing the growth of the segment in the market.

Rapid Growth of Building & Construction Industry to Increase Use of Recycled Plastic to Drive Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is dominating the global recycled plastic industry, in terms of revenue and is estimated to withstand its dominance during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the building & construction industry, e-commerce industry, and several other industries have significantly contributed towards the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, rising government initiative and policies to attract FDIs and implement industrial development in this region is also boosting the usage of recycled plastic in Asia Pacific. Moreover, Asia Pacific is also experiencing immense market growth because of the increasing electronics expenditure in the countries like China, India, and Japan.

Recycled Plastic Market Insights

Driver

Increasing popularity of recycling and sustainability

Rising government initiatives to manufacture plastics with recycled content

Rapid growth of textile sector

Restraints

Availability of conventional plastics

Difficulty in collection of raw materials

Lack of awareness about recycled plastics

Take Action Now: Secure Your Recycled Plastic Market Today – https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/recycled-plastic-market

Key Players Operating in Recycled Plastic Market

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Borealis AG

SUEZ S.A.

Dow Chemical Company

Republic Services Inc.

Waste Management Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Ultra-Poly Corporation

KW Plastics

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Recycled Plastic Market

Who are the prominent players in the market?

What is the CAGR of the market?

What are the major restraints hampering growth of the market?

Read Recycled Plastic Market Report Today – https://www.skyquestt.com/report/recycled-plastic-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing popularity of recycling and sustainability, rising government initiatives to manufacture plastics with recycled content), restraints (availability of conventional plastics, difficulty in collection of raw materials), opportunities (rapid growth of textile sector), and challenges (lack of awareness about recycled plastics) influencing the growth of recycled plastic market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the recycled plastic market

: Comprehensive information on the product offered by the top players in the recycled plastic market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the recycled plastic market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the recycled plastic market Market Development : Comprehensive information on emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

More Research Reports:

CBD Hemp Oil Market is growing at a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Medical Spa Market is growing at a CAGR of 15.13% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Indoor Farming Market is growing at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Consumer Robotics Market is growing at a CAGR of 25.16% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Prepreg Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia-Pacific.

Contact Us: