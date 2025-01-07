VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU; OTC: RFMCF; FRA: CWA0) (“Refined” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the review and interpretation of historical geophysical survey data at the Dufferin West Property in the Athabasca Basin. Three priority target areas were identified by Condor Consulting Inc. using archived versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM) and magnetic data. A drill program is being planned for the highest priority targets. The data interpretation is part of the 2024 work program on the Dufferin Project as described in the news release of October 7.

Interpretation was focused in the southeast of the property and identified three geophysical target areas located adjacent to the Virgin River Shear Zone. The highest priority target area (see figure below) is represented by two conductors. One is a strong conductor associated with a distinct magnetic transition. This conductor is interpreted to extend from the unconformity at the sandstone contact well into the underlying basement rocks. The second conductor is also interpreted to extend from the unconformity to a lesser distance into the underlying basement rocks. This target has never been drill tested and the depth of sandstone cover above the unconformity is estimated to be relatively shallow at less than 200m. Uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin are often located at or underneath the unconformity contact between the overlying sandstone and the basement rocks. The other two targets are also characterized by conductors with associated magnetic features.



Figure 1: Dufferin West Compilation Map

Refined is currently planning an appropriate drill program to test the highest priority target area.

Mark Fields, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “We are very encouraged to receive notably positive results from our initial work on Dufferin West. It is exciting to be planning an initial drill program for Refined Energy in the Athabasca Basin, renowned for its history of exploration, discovery, and development of high value uranium mines. The Dufferin Project is located in proximity to NE-SW trending faults which are known to host uranium mineralization. Our work is focused on the discovery of potential high-grade deposits that characterize the Athabasca Basin.”

Refined holds the exclusive option to acquire 75% from the Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. as per the news release on February 27, 2024. The 10,140ha Dufferin Project is made up of the North and West Dufferin properties. It is located approximately 18km from Cameco’s Centennial Deposit where historic drill hole VR-031W3 intersected 8.78% U308 over 33.9m (SMAF 74G12-0061).

Qualified Persons

C. C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo., a “qualified person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a junior mining company dedicated to identifying, evaluating and acquiring interests in mineral properties in North America. In addition to the Dufferin Project, Refined also has an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Basin and Milner uranium properties in Saskatchewan. The Company continues to review other mineral properties in North America for possible acquisition in the future.

