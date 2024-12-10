As announced on 26 November 2024, by decision of the Board, AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – the Company) applied to AB Nasdaq Vilnius for the transfer of the Company’s shares (AUG1L, ISIN code LT0000127466) from the Official Trading List to the Secondary List.

On December 9, 2024, Nasdaq Vilnius approved the Company’s request. The Company’s shares have been included in the Secondary List as of 10 December, 2024.

