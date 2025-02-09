Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has reported encouraging three-year outcomes for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg, derived from an extension study of the Phase 3 PULSAR trial, targeting patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).

Reflecting the findings from the pivotal PHOTON trial concerning diabetic macular edema (DME), the extended data for wAMD revealed that the majority of individuals receiving EYLEA HD who participated in the extension study successfully maintained the visual enhancements and anatomical benefits achieved by the conclusion of the second year. Moreover, they benefited from significantly lengthier treatment intervals.

Additionally, patients transitioned from EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection 2 mg to EYLEA HD at the onset of the third year continued to preserve vision and anatomical improvements up to the end of the third year. This was achieved with extended dosing intervals and fewer injections.

EYLEA HD, identified as Eylea 8 mg in both the European Union and Japan, is being collaboratively developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG. In the United States, Regeneron holds exclusive rights to both EYLEA and EYLEA HD. Bayer, on the other hand, has secured exclusive marketing rights outside the U.S., where the profits from sales of EYLEA and EYLEA HD are shared equally by the two companies.

