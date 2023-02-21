Climbers to scale 104 floors to Honor America’s Heroes on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Staten Island, NY, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Registration is open now for the 7th Annual Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb New York City.

The annual event will once again challenge climbers to scale 2,226 steps, from the basement to the finish line on the 102nd floor of One World Trade Center, on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Finishers will be treated to a sunrise panoramic view of lower Manhattan from One World Observatory, the building which symbolizes strength, hope, and the resiliency of the American spirit.

Registration is limited to just 1,000 climbers, go to T2T.org today to secure your spot for this iconic event.

For more information on the climb, fundraising requirements, security measures, and restricted items please visit the FAQ page for the event.

The Tunnel to Towers Tower Climb New York City supports the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Captain Billy Burke Jr. Foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation provides mortgage payoffs or mortgage-free homes to America’s catastrophically injured Veterans and first responders, Gold Star families, and families of fallen first responders.

The Captain Billy Burke Foundation provides tuition assistance at Burke’s alma mater, SUNY Potsdam, for children of NYC firefighters.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org. Follow @Tunnel2Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Trevor Tamsen Tunnel To Towers Foundation 718-987-1931 Trevor.Tamsen@t2t.org