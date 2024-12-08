Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has reported encouraging updated results from a Phase 3 trial’s exploratory cohort, examining the pozelimab and cemdisiran (poze-cemdi) combination versus ravulizumab, a conventional complement factor 5 (C5) inhibitor, for treating patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH).

The company’s findings indicate that the poze-cemdi combination treatment outperformed ravulizumab in helping patients attain and sustain superior disease control, evaluated through lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) levels. The study highlighted that five patients on ravulizumab failed to achieve meaningful LDH control, compared to just one patient using the poze-cemdi combination. Notably, after transitioning to the poze-cemdi regimen, four out of these five patients successfully achieved LDH control.

Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, is an exceptionally rare, chronic disorder caused by complement-mediated blood issues. In PNH, an acquired genetic mutation leads to the destruction of red blood cells, a process called hemolysis, by the complement system, a component of the innate immune defense. This results in the release of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH), a biomarker indicative of the extent of hemolysis.

Hemolysis manifests in various symptoms such as fatigue, dyspnea, and potentially fatal blood clots. Targeting C5, a protein central to complement system activation, is a well-established therapeutic strategy to prevent intravascular hemolysis—the type of hemolysis that occurs within blood vessels. Utilizing LDH levels allows for the assessment of C5 inhibition efficacy. Successfully addressing intravascular hemolysis is vital to alleviating symptoms and minimizing the risk of severe complications associated with PNH.

Currently, pozelimab and cemdisiran are undergoing evaluation in distinct Phase 3 trials for various complement-mediated disorders, including PNH, myasthenia gravis (MG), and geographic atrophy (GA).

The development of the pozelimab and cemdisiran combination is conducted under an agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com