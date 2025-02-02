Toronto, Feb. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian restaurant and foodservice industry is deeply concerned about the 25% tariffs announced by President Trump. These tariffs, along with retaliatory measures, threaten jobs, increase operational costs, and will raise prices on both sides of the border, impacting the daily lives of Canadians and Americans.

We support the federal government in doing everything in its power to protect Canada’s interests and resolve the dispute as quickly as possible. The Canadian and U.S. food production and foodservice industries are deeply intertwined, so any action that affects one will inevitably hurt the other.

We urge the government to consider exempting food and food packaging from retaliatory tariffs, as these essential, perishable items will only exacerbate inflation. The foodservice industry, valued at $120 billion, is the 4th largest employer in the country, employing 1.2 million people across small and medium-sized businesses in every community. Our industry is very vulnerable to cost increases after a challenging five years and is still facing significant debt and inflationary pressures from the pandemic.

If the trade dispute results in major and sudden job loss, we urge the government to prioritize job retention through wage support, like it did during COVID, rather than immediately resorting to EI measures. Direct support will protect workers, sustain businesses, and reduce pressure on food banks, enabling recovery once the tariffs are lifted.

We are meeting with key cabinet ministers and their staff early this week to discuss the impact on our industry and ways to mitigate it, while still making sure Canada’s response is impactful. We are also collaborating with Premiers across Canada to immediately address interprovincial trade barriers, increasing our ability to buy Canadian and supporting economic growth.

Premiers can help the restaurant industry adjust to the challenges ahead by deepening alcohol wholesale discounts, especially in provinces like Ontario and British Columbia, where American products are being pulled off the shelves of liquor distributors.

We will continue to monitor the situation, providing updates on the effects of U.S.-led tariffs and Canadian retaliatory measures on the foodservice industry, while considering the long-term diplomatic implications for Canada-U.S. relations.

Kelly Higginson, President and CEO, Restaurants Canada

